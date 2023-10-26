Madhya Pradesh: Sojatia Files Papers From Bhanpura

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Congress candidate Subhash Kumar Sojatia filed nomination papers for Garoth Bhanpura Assembly seat (constituency 227). Sojatia reached SDM office in a procession from Boliya Naka.

He submitted nomination form to assistant returning election officer Ravindra Parmar.

Congress leaders, including Toofan Singh Sisodia, Bhagchand Gehlot, Pratibha Rahul Patidar and Saroj Suresh Sethia were also present.

Sojatia shared his vision and plans for the constituency. He received support from the local community and party members in Garoth.

