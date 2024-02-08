Madhya Pradesh: Smuggler Held In Connection With Attack On Social Worker In Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Neemuch police have made a significant breakthrough in the case of the attack on social worker Ashok Arora on February 4 with the arrest of notorious smuggler Babu Sindhi from the Chitkheda route.

SP Amit Tolani revealed the details of the arrest. Following his apprehension, Sindhi underwent medical examination at the district hospital's trauma centre, where doctors treated his injuries before shifting him to a ward.

SP Tolani stated that the police acted on intelligence indicating Sindhi's movement towards Rajasthan, leading to his eventual capture. Further investigation revealed that Sindhi maintained contact with the assailants involved in the attack on Arora as evidenced by mobile phone records seized from the crime scene.

Ahmed, identified as the supplier of the mobile phone to the shooters, has also been arrested and remanded for interrogation. The SP disclosed that the attack involved four shooters, one of whom is deceased. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining assailants identified as Akram and Aashiq.

The police suspect motives ranging from land disputes to claims of supremacy and personal vendettas. Thousands of community members participated in a rally, expressing solidarity and urging authorities to restore peace in the region. Additionally, the Neemuch-Jawad-Manasa Advocates Association announced their stance, declaring a refusal to represent the accused in court.

Memorandum submitted to police Neemuch: Irked members of all communities and organisations took out a procession and submitted a memorandum at the Kent police station on Thursday. The memorandum was submitted regarding the attack on businessman and social worker Ashok Arora.

According to the information, perpetrators openly fired at Arora in broad daylight on February 4. The community members are irked that even after three days, no stringent action has been taken by the police administration against the perpetrators.