MP: Another Jolt To Congress, Senior Advocate Shashank Shekhar Joins BJP In Jabalpur |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another jolt to Congress in the Mahakaushal region just months ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader and senior advocate Shashank Shekhar joined BJP on Thursday. He took the membership of the party in the presence of BJP state president VD Sharma and state’s former home minister Narottam Mishra.

Shashank Shekhar was the president of Madhya Pradesh Congress Legal Cell. Shekhar has also been Advocate General in Kamal Nath government.

It is noteworthy that Shashank Shekhar is considered close to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha. After Shekhar joined BJP, there are speculations that Tankha may also join the saffron party.

On Wednesday, many leaders of the Congress including Jabalpur Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh ‘Annu’ and Dindori district panchayat president took the BJP membership in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma.

Angry over Congress declining Ram Temple invitation

Jagat Bahadur Singh is also considered close to MP Vivek Tankha. Annu said that the day the Congress leaders refused to take part in the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he was hurt, so he left the party.

After joining BJP, Shekhar also said that Congress has done a big mistake by rejecting the invitation for the consecration program of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya. “People who believe in Sanatan Dharma worship their beloved Shri Ram every day. In such a situation, the dream has been fulfilled after 500 years. But the way Congress has rejected the invitation is wrong,” he said.