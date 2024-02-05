Madhya Pradesh: Smoke From Bus In Burhanpur Sparks Panic, Passengers Evacuate Hastily |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy smoke billowed from the trunk of a bus travelling from Burhanpur to Indore, sparking chaos among passengers. The incident unfolded on Monday afternoon, prompting the driver to stop the bus as passengers hastily evacuated, abandoning their belongings.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the smoke emanated from a battery belonging to a courier company, shrouding the bus in thick fumes. The municipality's fire brigade swiftly intervened, dousing the smoke with water to mitigate the situation. While authorities interrogated both the courier company employees and bus staff, the exact cause remains elusive.

Fortunately, the bus had just departed the station, averting a potential catastrophe. This event underscores the risks associated with transporting goods, raising concerns about unchecked parcels and potential hazards.

The incident prompts a pressing inquiry into the oversight of bus cargo, highlighting lapses in security and safety protocols. As investigations persist, the community grapples with lingering uncertainties, underscoring the need for heightened vigilance and regulatory measures.