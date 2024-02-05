MP: Kamal Nath Sends Papers With Lord Ram Written 4.31Cr Times To Ayodhya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kamal Nath, the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, flagged off a vehicle carrying papers with the name of Lord Ram 4.31 crore times on them on Monday as it was being driven to Ayodhya.

Over a lakh people gathered to see the vehicle's flag-off from Chhindwara, where his son, MP Nakul Nath, was also present. "I had the honour of delivering Lord Ram's name, inscribed about 4.31 crore times by countless numbers of people, from Chhindwara to Ayodhya," said Kamal Nath upon signalling off the vehicle.

The writing of Lord Ram's name began on the same day that the central leadership of the Congress announced that they would not be attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, referring to it as a BJP-RSS event. Then, Nakul Nath announced that he would give individuals a paper on which to write the name Ram. In addition, the father-son team at the Hanuman Temple in Chhindwara wrote the name of Lord Ram on papers.

A surprise setback against the BJP occurred during the Madhya Pradesh assembly election, which the Congress, led by Kamal Nath, fought.

Even though some party leaders disapproved of his move, the veteran Congressman had taken on a pro-Hindutva manner. There would be questions in political circles about Kamal Nath's decision to transmit 4.31 crore Ram's name because the Lok Sabha elections are in a few months. Notably, the Congress only secured one Lok Sabha seat (Chhindwara) in 2019 whilst the BJP secured 28 seats.