Madhya Pradesh: Smart City & Ujjain Development Authority officials told to meet June 2023 deadline

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Asheesh Singh has instructed the Smart City and Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) to complete the construction work of Shri Mahakal Lok Part-2 before the June 2023 deadline.

The collector on Tuesday reviewed the renovation of Maharajwada Complex and reviewed renovation of Chhota Rudra Sagar under MRUDA Phase-2, works of Shikhar Darshan from Rudra Sagar and the construction of emergency entry and exit in the construction works of Mahakal Lok Part-2. Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner Roshan Kumar Singh, ADM Santosh Tagore, UDA CEO Sandeep Soni, SDM Kalyani Pandey and officers and engineers of Smart City and UDA were present at the meeting.

The collector was informed that the work of renovation of Maharajwada Complex and construction of Heritage Dharamshala was being done at a fast pace and the deadline for which is June 2023. Instructions were also given by the collector to speed-up the work of shifting the police station and police quarters from Maharajwada premises. The work of renovation and cleaning of Chhota Rudra Sagar Lake has begun. The deadline for the restoration work of Chhota Rudra Sagar is October 20, 2023. Along with landscaping of this area, 8 meditation huts will also be constructed.

Collector directed to construct meditation huts with bamboo. He asked to shift the utility immediately while giving instructions to increase the speed of construction work of the emergency exit and entry. Similarly, instructions were given to start the work of Meghdoot Garden parking soon.

DEMAND NOT TO REMOVE TEMPLE

Under the second phase of Shri Mahakaleshwar temple expansion, a few temples, specially in residential complexes, have come in the way of the expansion plan near Bada Ganesh temple.One such temple is Das Bhuja Dhari Ganesha. There has been a demand not to remove this temple from the spot and to include the temple in the premises of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple itself. On Tuesday, 85-year-old Kamalabai, who owns the temple and the house, reached the public hearing along with her husband Baburao Karade.

Their house was demolished by the administration on Monday. Kamalabai was given the right to worship at Dash Bhuja Dhari Ganesh Temple by her father Malhar Rao Rumne and she was living with the family for more than 50 years. She demanded the SDM that the temple should not be removed from the premises and after the Smart City Phase 2 work is complete, her family should be given the right to worship in the temple.