Madhya Pradesh: Manovikas organises Sadbhavna rally & cultural programmes in Ujjain

World Disability Day

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 11:52 PM IST
article-image
Guests light a lamp to inaugurate the cultural programme | FP Photo
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Manovikas College of Special Education (MCSE) in association with MP Viklang Sahayata Samiti (MPVSS) organised Sadbhavana rally and cultural programme --Arohi Sopan- 2022-- to mark World Disability Day.

The Sadbhavna rally began from Sukhsagar Gurudwara, Freeganj and after crossing Priyadarshini Chauraha and Tower Chowk it reached Shaheed Park where cultural programmes were organised. Guests Surendra Arora, Jathedar, Sukhsagar Gurdwara Freeganj, Ashwin Narula president Khatri Arora Vanshiy Punjabi Samaj, Aditya Vashisht, director, MIT, Nirukt Bhargava, journalist, Kalyani Badgurjar, social worker, Gaurav Agarwal, PRO, Ujjain Smart City, Fr Jijo George, director MPVSS, Fr Tom George, director, MCSE, Fr Jose, finance manager, MPVSS, Dr Prem Chhabra, academic director, MCSE, Sister Marin, principal and Manovikas Special School were present. Members of Gurdwara also participated in the rally.

All students and faculty members of MCSE were present in the rally and programmes. In the cultural programme, dance performances were given by special children and students of different schools like Prem Sagar Khilchipur, MCSS, Ujjain, St Mary’s Convent School, Nirmala Convent School. Special children were provided refreshment by Gurdwara. The programme was conducted by Govind Chhaparwal while vote of thanks was proposed by Hemangi Parashar.

