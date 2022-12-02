Madhya Pradesh: Binod Mills ki Chawl residents begin fast-unto-death in Ujjain

Fearing administrative action to demolish their houses, few residents of Binod Mills ki Chawl take away household items in Ujjain on Friday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The agitating residents of Binod Mills ki Chawl launched fast-unto-death agitation on Friday. Also, they have threatened to convert to Christianity if evicted from their houses. In this regard, the residents have sent a letter to the Prant Pracharak, Mahanagar Karyavahak and the in-charge of the RSS in which they have talked about the conversion of religion. The residents also shouted slogans at the RSS office in Sardarpura. Women, children and men joined the demonstration at the Sangh office.

They said that, out of 92 bighas of mill land, our quarters had been built in 6 bighas and preparations are being made to demolish them and bring us on the road. We have neither a plot, nor a house, nor do we have the capacity to pay rent. We are living in extreme poverty and have complained in many places. Still, efforts are being made to demolish our homes. On the one hand, the Muslim families occupying Shri Mahakaleshwar Ghati were given full compensation before eviction, we are being neglected.

In view of such conditions, the residents have threatened to change their religion. They have requested the CM to recommend the lease of the land instead of demolishing the quarters located on 6 bighas of land. If this is not done, the residents have threatened to go to Agar and convert to Christianity in front of Rahul Gandhi. Along with this, they have written that they will promote anti-Hindu policies of the BJP government by participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The residents have also written that in the coming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections also, they will call not to vote for BJP in the entire state by pressing the NOTA button. Meanwhile, the health of four women living here deteriorated after hearing about the demolition of their Chawl. They were admitted to hospital for treatment. The women sitting on dharna were very angry saying that they will not empty the Chawl at any cost. People have also started protesting on the footpath against demolition.

The Congress party has decided to support the residents of Binod Mills ki Chawl. Party office-bearers reached the protest site and gave an ultimatum to the administration. City Congress Committee president Ravi Bhadoria said that if the administration comes to demolish houses, Congress will oppose it. Bhadoria and Vivek Yadav registered their presence at the protest site on Friday. They also announced to gherao MLA Paras Jain and MP Anil Firojia.