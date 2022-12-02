Madhya Pradesh: Minister assures to release Rs 125 cr to Ujjain Municipal Corporation

Urban administration minister Bhupendra Singh makes some notes on a demand letter handed over to him by Ujjain mayor Mukesh Tatwal in Bhopal on Thursday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The mayor of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) Mukesh Tatwal met the urban administration minister Bhupendra Singh in Bhopal on Thursday. He handed over a demand letter regarding the need for funds for UMC which is Rs 125 crore. The minister assured that the amount would be given to the UMC in a week.

In the meeting, mayor Tatwal briefly presented to the urban administration minister the work being performed by the UMC. It included Mayor Panchayat, a public service centre started for the convenience of citizens and Deendayal Rasoi Yojana, in which Baba Mahakal’s prasad is given to the needy and is served free of cost.

After providing information about the development works being done by the UMC, mayor Tatwal handed over a letter to the minister seeking a demand of funds for the UMC. The fund required is Rs 126.78 crore. Regarding the demand, minister Singh discussed it with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over phone. Later, he assured the mayor that the amount will be given to the UMC in a week. The mayor had demanded the above fund by handing over three separate letters to CM Chouhan on his arrival in the city on Wednesday, as well.