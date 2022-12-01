Indore: Salary cut, challan issued against officers after Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal spots garbage, industrial waste

Indore Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal during inspection | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view the upcoming Pravasi Bhartiya Sammelan and Global Investor Summit in Indore, various areas of the city are being inspected regularly by Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal. In the same series, the commissioner inspected the areas from Pipliyahana Chauraha to Ring Road and Scheme no. 140 on Thursday.

During the investigation of zone 19, the commissioner expressed displeasure over C&D (construction and demolition) waste lying on the roadside. Taking strict action against this negligence, the commissioner ordered a salary cut for the zonal officer Vaibhav Devlase and deputy engineer Anil Sharma and Shivraj Yadav.

The commissioner also took cognisance of the damaged paver blocks on the footpath along the Pipliyahana Chauraha to Scheme no.140 and asked the concerned officials to repair it.

Pal did not just stop here, she further ordered to file a challan against MPEB for garbage lying inside an MPEB plot near Pipliyahana intersection corner. Along with this orders were also issued for arranging green belt by making a retaining wall near Goyal Nagar Bridge, removing C&D waste lying in green belt, planting greenery at Khajrana intersection, and repairing green belt nets.

The commissioner further instructed to complete the necessary maintenance and cleaning work in all community/public toilets and urinals located on Ring Road.

During the inspection, additional commissioner, Abhay Rajangaonkar, superintending engineer Ashok Rathore, Dilip Singh Chauhan, chief health officer Dr. Akhilesh Upadhyay, horticulture officer Chetan Patil, zonal officer and other officers were also present.

Areas inspected on Thursday include Khajrana Chauraha, Robot Chauraha, Radisson Chauraha, Mumbai Hospital Chauraha, Nipania Chauraha, Dewas Naka, Bengali Chauraha, etc.

