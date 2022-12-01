Indore: Police install 32 smart cameras at 11 sensitive locations in Pandharinath

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To improve functionality 32 advanced cameras have been installed by the Pandharinath police in the area. In the presence of Commissioner of Police Harinarayanachari Mishra, the advanced cameras were inaugurated on Wednesday evening. The cameras not only capture the clear picture but the sound as well.

CP Mishra said that 32 advanced cameras have been installed at 11 places in the Pandharinath area. The cameras were installed with public participation. With the help of these cameras, the police can get information immediately after any incident in the area. These cameras can be operated on mobile phones.

On the instruction of the senior officers, Padharinath police station in-charge Satish Patel and some prominent people of the area have come together to instal the cameras at 11 sensitive places. More smart cameras would be installed at other locations as well. During the launching program, DCP (Zone-4) RK Singh, Additional DCP Prashant Choubey and other officers were present at the Pandharinath Police station.

360-degree view

The cameras are advanced and smart as they can capture videos with sound. The officers can see the actual current situation anytime on their mobile phones. Through these cameras, the police can get a 360-degree view of the place where the cameras have been installed. The speakers are also inbuilt in the cameras so that the people or police officers on the spot can directly talk with the police 24 hours. The smart cameras have been installed at Bambai Bazar police chowki, Favvara Chowk, Kadhavghat police chowki, Taj Building Gali, Mata Mandi at Jawahar Marg, Nayapeetha Mosque, Nafees Dairy, Jagran Press, Udapura area, Shri Ram Temple in Pijarabakhal area and Kadhavghat Balwadi.

