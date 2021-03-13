Madhya Pradesh: Six workers in Alirajpur found Covid-19 positive

Alirajpur: Panic prevailed in Alirajpur district after six workers engaged in road construction work in the Udaigad area were found Covid-19 positive. So far, 10 workers in road construction have got coronavirus positive in two days. All the patients have been brought to district hospital and admitted to isolation ward. As of date, a total of 21 active cases in the district are undergoing treatment.

Earlier, two Covid-19 positive cases have come out at the district headquarters, in which one patient is being told of the family in front of Jain temple located on MG Road in the town, while another from Bohra Bakhal locality.

CMHO Dr Prakash Dhoke said that the increase in number of active patients in the district is not a good sign and it means the general public and citizens are not strictly following the rules of protection against corona, due to this the cases of corona are increasing in March. It is a matter of concern that we are constantly growing up. Dr Dhoke has appealed to the general public to follow the rules strictly and protect themselves and their family.