Madhya Pradesh: Six held with fake currency worth Rs 30.65 lakh in Khargone district

During preliminary investigation it was revealed that the accused were looking to circulate counterfeit currency in village market, but police raid foiled their bid, said SP Shailendra Singh on Wednesday.

Singh said that they were tipped off about Jitendra’s involvement in printing and circulation of counterfeit currency in rural areas. Two more accused Sahil and Sanjay too were involved in these illegal activities.

Based on the information, a special team was constituted. On Tuesday, police saw five people on three motorcycles near Singhaji temple on Balakwada road. On seeing the police party, they tried to flee.

Police intercepted them after a chase and detained one Narendra Panwar with counterfeit notes of denomination Rs 2000 and Rs 500 worth Rs 5 lakh. Police also detained Jitendra with Rs 4 lakh and Sanjay, Sahil and Vijay with Rs 3 lakh each, said the SP.

Later, on Wednesday police took Jitendra to Indore and arrested Jagdish Tomar from Talawali locality under Lasudiya police station limit. Police also recovered Rs 4.65 lakh from his possession.

Police also recovered two printers, paper, paper cutter, three motorcycles and other equipment along with counterfeit currency worth Rs 8 lakh.

Police registered case against them under relevant sections of the IPC.