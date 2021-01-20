Madhya Pradesh: Two killed in paramotor crash at Hanuwantia

Meanwhile, district magistrate Anay Dwivedi has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.

People present at the site said that the duo along with paramotor crashed on the ground from a height. The duo was rushed to community health centre in Mundi where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Mundi police station sub-inspector BS Mandloi and ASI Sunil Patil reached Mundi Hospital and started investigation.

Additional collector Nanda Bhalwey Kushrey said that Punasa sub-divisional magistrate would investigate the matter and submit a report to the district magistrate. Kushrey also added that if anyone has any information, including photo or video footage, then they should share it with SDM Punasa as it would be helpful in investigation.

Spread over 95 square kilometres, the water festival began at Hanuwantiya in 2016. Earlier, a month-long festival was scheduled to end on January 15, but it has been extended for a month on tourists’ demand up to February 15. Tourists can enjoy hot air ballooning, cycling, cruise boating, parasailing, camping, star gazing and bird watching at the camp. In all, 60 luxury tents have been set up for tourists.