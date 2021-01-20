Madhya Pradesh: Two killed in paramotor crash at Hanuwantia

HANUWANTIA: Two persons, including an operator, were killed after a paramotor crashed during ongoing annual water festival at Hanuwantiya village on the bank of Indira Sagar dam backwater in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh.
The incident took place around 5 pm on Wednesday and those killed were identified as Gajpal Singh, 28, son of Surendra Singh Rajput and a resident of Burha Malgliyan village in Pali district of Rajasthan and Balchand, 32, son of Ramprasad Dangi and a resident of Bhagora in Rajgarh district. During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that both the deceased were said to be an employees of event company.
Meanwhile, district magistrate Anay Dwivedi has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.
People present at the site said that the duo along with paramotor crashed on the ground from a height. The duo was rushed to community health centre in Mundi where doctors declared them dead on arrival.
Mundi police station sub-inspector BS Mandloi and ASI Sunil Patil reached Mundi Hospital and started investigation.
Additional collector Nanda Bhalwey Kushrey said that Punasa sub-divisional magistrate would investigate the matter and submit a report to the district magistrate. Kushrey also added that if anyone has any information, including photo or video footage, then they should share it with SDM Punasa as it would be helpful in investigation.
Spread over 95 square kilometres, the water festival began at Hanuwantiya in 2016. Earlier, a month-long festival was scheduled to end on January 15, but it has been extended for a month on tourists’ demand up to February 15. Tourists can enjoy hot air ballooning, cycling, cruise boating, parasailing, camping, star gazing and bird watching at the camp. In all, 60 luxury tents have been set up for tourists.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)