Madhya Pradesh: Broad gauge work from Khandwa to Omkareshwar to be completed in one year

Khandwa:The railway broad gauge work from Khandwa to Omkareshwar will be completed in a year along with development of platform number 6 at Khandwa railway station. Bhusawal divisional railway manager Rajiv Kumar Gupta said at a meeting here on Tuesday.

Gupta had come to Khandwa from Bhusawal to observe the developmental works going in Khandwa. He discussed the broad gauge line from Khandwa to Akola (Maharashtra) and from Khandwa to Ratlam and yard remodelling work underway at Khandwa railway station with the officials.

Gupta also discussed difficulties related to works of Akola-Khandwa-Ratlam broad gauge line with the technical officials of Central Railway and South Central Railway.

The work of railway broad gauge will be completed in two phases. First phase from Khandwa to Omkareshwar will be completed soon as per the information. Remodelling work too will be done at the Khandwa railway station. Besides, railway ministry is planning to make Khandwa railway station as a commercial station and works pertaining to this plan will start soon.

The work of platform number 6 had stopped since lockdown. DRM Gupta recommended to complete the work and open the platform for passengers. With platform number 6, the passengers will get better facilities, the official said.