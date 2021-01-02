Madhya Pradesh: People residing on railway land in Khandwa told to shift in three months

Khandwa: Railway administration has given three months of time to people residing on the railway land in Chidiya Maidan near Khandwa railway station to relocate. Administration said it is unable to carry out development because of their houses.

About 150 families reside on railway land despite notices given to them to vacate it. Social worker and BJP spokesperson Sunil Jain said railway administration took strict action to remove their houses. The residents then asked for some more time and the administration approved it.

Khandwa-Burhanpur Member of Parliament Nandkumar Singh Chouhan and Khandwa MLA Devendra Verma were informed about the situation by councillor representative Vicky Baware, Dilip Yadav and Santosh Yadav.

Consequently, MP Chouhan, MLA Verma and district president Sewdas Patel met the railway officials and collector and demanded three months’ time for their relocation. They discussed other developmental works too.

After that, MLA Verma and MP Chouhan met residents of Chidiya Maidan and asked them to vacate within three months. They also told residents that their houses have impeded development. MLA Verma told them that they can apply for houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.