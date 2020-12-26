Madhya Pradesh: Encroachments worth Rs 3 crore razed from government land in Barwani

Barwani: Encroachments have been removed from the government land worth Rs 3 crore under Sushasan (good governance) campaign being run in Barwani district.

On the directives of district collector Shivraj Singh Verma, Barwani SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar demolished more than 25 shops on Friday that were constructed illegally on two acres of government land near big bridge in Silawad locality. The shops were constructed by Naeem, son of Mohammad Khan. He is used to earn Rs 1.5 lakh as monthly rent from shops.

Barwani SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar has confirmed the demolition of shops built illegally on Sendhwa Road near Silawad bridge. He said makeshift shops of tin sheds were constructed on the land and were rented out by Naeem.

On receiving complaints, the revenue department looked into the matter and found that the said land was already acquired by government for road construction and all the shops constructed there were an encroachment. On Friday, the shops were demolished with the help of JCBs.