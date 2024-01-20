Madhya Pradesh: Six Booked For Murder Of Dhar Bajrang Dal Convener | Representative Image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Six persons have been booked for the murder of Dhar district convener of Bajrang Dal on January 16. A half burnt body of Mohnish was found in Kalyanpur in Jhabua district on January 16. The aggrieved family members staged a protest by placing the body at Rajgarh old bus stand, demanding capital punishment for the culprits.The Free Press had previously reported this on January 20.

During the course of investigation, it was revealed that Mohnish was in a romantic relationship with a girl from a prominent family of the town. However, her wedding had been arranged in Godhra, Gujarat. Mohnish went to Godhra to discuss the matter with the family where the girl's wedding was fixed.

However, he was kidnapped and was later found dead in Kalyanpura. In a press conference, Godhra SP revealed chilling details surrounding the murder. He said that six individuals, most of whom hailed from Godhra, were accused of murder of the Bajrang Dal leader. They strangulated him in car, using a muffler and then transported the body to a location near Chhora Dugri village in Kalyanpura (Jhabua), where they set him ablaze using petrol.