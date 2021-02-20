Madhya Pradesh: Six arrested by Nagda police for misappropriating the amount issued under Kisan Credit Cards of farmers

Nagda: Nagda police on Friday arrested six people in connection with misappropriating the amount issued under Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) of farmers at one private bank in the town.

The accused are working in the bank itself and the matter came to fore recently after a multi-crore scam unearthed through the Kisan Credit Cards. Name of few people from the town who are lending money on the high-interest rate are also being revealed as these people are paying a hefty amount to the employees to manipulate the KCC.

Name of the relative of one former BJP Mandal president also surfaced in the scam and during the course of an investigation, it was revealed that he acquired property of lakhs, all of a sudden.

According to information, more than 30 farmers from villages adjoining to Nagda town rushed to the police station and lodged their complaint.

They claimed that officials of one private bank got important documents from them promising to prepare Kisan Credit Card that helps them to get a loan, but later they refused to give them a loan. After some time, farmers came to know that their documents have been used by someone to take a loan from the bank.

Farmers accused bank officials of cheating them. One of the former bank employees Dilip Vyas was arrested by the Mandi Police station. Dilip, a resident of Banbana village is on run for since long.

During interrogation, police came to know about the involvement of other officials and bank employees in the scam. During the whole scam, there were embezzlement of Rs 2.5 crore through Kisan Credit Card (KCC) accounts. Police have registered a cheating case against Dilip.

Police sources informed that during interrogation Dilip informed that few other officials and employees are along involved in the scam. Based on his statement, police summoned the bank manager and deputy manager for questioning.

Police registered a case against the main accused Dilip Vyas of Banbana, manager Vaibhav Badera of Ved Nagar, Ujjain, deputy manager Dinesh Rathore of Rajgarh, cashier Sushil Kumar Meena of Piplani, Bhopal, consumer service officer Ankit Kapoor of Nanakheda, Ujjain, Yashpal Solanki of Rajput Mohalla, Ujjain under Section 420, 409, 467, 471, 34 of Indian Penal Code. The accused were arrested and produced to the court by the police from where police remand has been granted till February 22.