Madhya Pradesh: BJP Mahila Morcha protests against ex-minister’s remarks on Kangana Ranaut, submits memorandum in Betul

Bhopal: The BJP Mahila Morcha has raised protest over the former minister Sukhdev Panse’s controversial remarks on film actress Kangana Ranaut whom he called a 'Naachne Gaane Wali' woman.

The members of the Morcha have demanded action against ex-minister Sukhdev Panse. His remarks kicked off a controversy in the state. A delegation of the Morcha reached Betul Collectorate on Friday and submitted a memorandum to officials, demanding action in the matter.

Video goes viral

A video of the ex-minister Panse talking to Betul district administrative officials went viral over social media. In the video, the senior Congress politician is seen condemning the recent use of force on Congress activists in Betul, who were protesting against Kangana’s tweets on agitating farmers.

“Gambling and betting is openly going on but no police action is taken against it. But when our party workers protested peacefully against Naachne Gaane Waali like Kangana for her insulting remarks about farmers, the police lathi-charged them. In a democracy, we have the right to peaceful protest but police shouldn’t become puppets of those in power,” the Congress leader stated in video.

The Betul district BJP president Aditya Babla Shukla also condemned the Congress leader for his derogatory remarks about the film actress and demanded action against him. Last week the Congress activists had twice protested in Sarani town of Betul district, where the Bollywood actress was shooting for the upcoming flick Dhaakad.