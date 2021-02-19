Kangana Ranaut seeks Lord Jagannath’s blessings in Puri

Actress Kangana Ranaut visited Lord Jagannath temple at the Pilgrim Town on Friday morning and offered prayers to the Holy Trinity

Amid tight security, the 'Manikarnika' actress offered prayers to Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple following Patitapaban Darshan. She also visited the Bimala temple, Laxmi temple and Kalpa Bata.

Kangana took to Twitter and expressed her experience

"We always see Krishna with Radha or Rukmani(Laxmi) but in Puri Jagannath Lord Krishna is placed with his siblings, Balrama n Subhadra(Arjun’s wife, Abhimanyu’s mom) Pulsating with the energy of his heart chakra whole place has a healing and soothing sweetness to it,enchanted."

Earlier, Kangana had expressed her desire on social media to visit the Jagannath temple in 2021.