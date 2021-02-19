Kangana Ranaut seeks Lord Jagannath’s blessings in Puri

Actress Kangana Ranaut visited Lord Jagannath temple at the Pilgrim Town on Friday morning and offered prayers to the Holy Trinity
Amid tight security, the 'Manikarnika' actress offered prayers to Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple following Patitapaban Darshan. She also visited the Bimala temple, Laxmi temple and Kalpa Bata.
Kangana took to Twitter and expressed her experience
"We always see Krishna with Radha or Rukmani(Laxmi) but in Puri Jagannath Lord Krishna is placed with his siblings, Balrama n Subhadra(Arjun’s wife, Abhimanyu’s mom) Pulsating with the energy of his heart chakra whole place has a healing and soothing sweetness to it,enchanted."
Earlier, Kangana had expressed her desire on social media to visit the Jagannath temple in 2021.
On work front, Kangana will be seen in the film ' Dhaakad' directed by Razneesh Ghai. The film is all set to release on October 1, 2021.
Ranaut will also be seen in ‘Thalaivi’, an upcoming bilingual biopic on the late J Jayalalithaa.
The film will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by A L Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo, and Bhagyashree.
She will also be seen in the film ‘Tejas’ and the sequel ‘Manikarnika-The legend of Didda’.
Recently, the actress announced that she will essay the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.