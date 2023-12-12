Madhya Pradesh: Shuttlers Bring Laurels To City, Amit Clinches Double Titles | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Bringing laurels to the city, Amit Rathore emerged victorious in both the men's singles and doubles categories and bagged the prestigious 'State Winner' title in the 67th Madhya Pradesh State Senior Badminton Championship held in Bhopal.

Badminton instructor Sudhir Verma said that shuttlers including Aditya Chauhan, Aman Raikwar, and Awadh Billaure showcased stellar performances, maintaining their dominance in the state-level badminton.

Aditya Chauhan also bagged the 'State Winner' title in the men's doubles category, while Aman Raikwar secured the position of 'State Runner-up' in mixed doubles. Awadh Billaure also bagged 'Upcoming Player' award for his exceptional performance in the championship.

In the finals of men's singles, Amit Rathore defeated Sanyam Gupta of Barwani and won the title of 'State Winner' in men's singles category. In the finals of men's doubles, the pair of Amit Rathore and Aditya Chauhan defeated Aditya Om Joshi and Anuj Kale of Indore to become 'State Winner'.

Other shuttlers like Yash Raikwar, Aishwarya Mehta, and Mahi Pawar showcased their talent, reaching significant stages in various categories. Notable figures from the district including Sharadchandra Nigam, Rajesh Sankhya (District Sports Officer), Bhupendr Joshi, and senior badminton players extended their congratulations to all the outstanding performers and wished the best for their future endeavours.