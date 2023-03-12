Madhya Pradesh: Shree Singaji thermal plant creates record for continuous operation in Mundi

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): In a major achievement in nuclear power programme, a 600 MW capacity unit-2 of Shree Singaji Super Thermal Power Project has created a historical record of 100 days of continuous operation of uninterrupted power generation on Saturday.

Unit-2 of the power project which was commissioned in the year 2014, has surpassed all records. This could only be possible due to the continuous efforts, association by principal secretary (energy) Sanjay Dubey and MD of MP Power Generating Company Manjeet Singh. Project Head P Pandey has acknowledged the hard work of engineers for their continuous efforts in power generation round-the- clock for 100 days in this unit.

On this achievement, energy minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar, principal secretary (energy) Sanjay Dubey have expressed hope that in future also the project will continue to set new records of electricity generation. Notably, the project is a coal-fired power plant located near Dongaliya village near Mundi of Khandwa district.