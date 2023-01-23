Madhya Pradesh: Students take pledge to protect wildlife, forest at Anubhuti Camp in Mundi

FP Photo |

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day Anubhuti camp organised by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Board, Bhopal concluded at Chandgarh forest range in Mundi. Around 120 students of Excellence School & Model School, Mundi participated in the camp. Forest Ranger D S Bhadoria shared with students the importance of forests, wildlife, biodiversity and environmental protection among students. He laid emphasis on the sustainable use of natural and artificial resources and the importance of the adoption of some simple but effective methods for the protection of the ecosystem. A fun quiz competition was also organised in which environment-related questions were asked. Many other pertinent points were also discussed on the occasion. In the end, a pledge was taken by the children and the forest staff to protect wildlife and forest. Hiralal Vishwakarma, Prem Singh Sajariya, Bahadar Singh Pawar, Magan Singh Mehra and others were also present.

