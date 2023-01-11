Madhya Pradesh: Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation authorities inform delegation from Arunachal about projects in Mundi

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation (NHDC), informed a delegation from Arunachal Pradesh about the projects including power generation, irrigation, fisheries and employment being generated for the hundreds of villagers of the adjoining area.

In a programme organised at Indirasagar Power Station, the authorities of NHDC also answered to the queries of the visiting delegation.

NHDC Chief Executive Director VK Sinha, leading the team of specialists of Indira Sagar and Omkareshwar dam projects, informed the delegation that National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC) was working on 22 projects.

The officer informed them about the cost of land acquisition work in these dams, the backwater area, rehabilitation sites and the work being done under the CSR scheme.

These villagers were accompanied by the representatives of the Arunachal Pradesh government Nenang AE, Onil BEO and NHPC's Gaurav Kumar.

NHPC is building the Siang project in rural Arunachal Pradesh and a delegation of the villagers living in the area coming under the project are visiting dams and the projects in Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The delegation, which included 27 villagers, visited Indira Sagar Dam, rehabilitation sites and inspected canals, Sinha presented mementos to the delegation members. The queries of the villagers were resolved by the authorities.

Onkareshwar head of the project Prasanna Dixit, Indirasagar head of the project AK Singh, general manager Ajit Kumar ,Dhirendra Dwivedi, Ashishkumar Jaykar and Prabhakar Rao, Ajit Kumar Jain from Bhopal were present in the program organised at Indirasagar Power Station. The program was coordinated by Pankaj Pandey (DGM).

The delegation also inspected canals. After canals, Punasa Lift Irrigation Scheme, rehabilitation site Mohana Bijoramafi, Hanumantiya Island, Singaji Thermal Power and Singaji Singaji Samadhi Temple were shown.

The delegation will also visit Rishikesh and Tehri project of Uttarakhand.

