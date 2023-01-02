e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: CISF group commandant inspects Indira Sagar Power Station in Mundi

Madhya Pradesh: CISF group commandant inspects Indira Sagar Power Station in Mundi

Meena has also expressed satisfaction over the present security arrangements and coordination of the Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation Ltd (NHDC) management.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): The security system of Indira Sagar Power Station and the functioning of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is commendable. This was said by CISF group commandant Shivratan Singh Meena (Dewas) during the review of the security system of power station and the annual inspection of the CISF unit. Meena has also expressed satisfaction over the present security arrangements and coordination of the Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation Ltd (NHDC) management. He has given necessary instructions to the authority while examining the working of the Indira Sagar dam and its powerhouse. The commandant discussed various points with local NHDC officials and project head AK Singh to strengthen the security system of the powerhouse and dam. CISF Assistant Commandant Devendra Singh accompanied him. In the end, the CISF unit presented a guard of honour to Commandant Meena.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Three-day-long annual function concludes at CM Rise School in Mundi
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madha Pradesh: Congress men assesses crop damage due to erratic weather in Malhargarh

Madha Pradesh: Congress men assesses crop damage due to erratic weather in Malhargarh

Madhya Pradesh: SDM inspects polling booths for municipal elections in Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: SDM inspects polling booths for municipal elections in Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: CISF group commandant inspects Indira Sagar Power Station in Mundi

Madhya Pradesh: CISF group commandant inspects Indira Sagar Power Station in Mundi

Madhya Pradesh: NARMADA launches year-long Kaushal Vikas Rath in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: NARMADA launches year-long Kaushal Vikas Rath in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Patwari, associate sentenced for 4 years in corruption case in Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh: Patwari, associate sentenced for 4 years in corruption case in Mandsaur