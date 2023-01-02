Madhya Pradesh: CISF group commandant inspects Indira Sagar Power Station in Mundi

Representative Image |

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): The security system of Indira Sagar Power Station and the functioning of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is commendable. This was said by CISF group commandant Shivratan Singh Meena (Dewas) during the review of the security system of power station and the annual inspection of the CISF unit. Meena has also expressed satisfaction over the present security arrangements and coordination of the Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation Ltd (NHDC) management. He has given necessary instructions to the authority while examining the working of the Indira Sagar dam and its powerhouse. The commandant discussed various points with local NHDC officials and project head AK Singh to strengthen the security system of the powerhouse and dam. CISF Assistant Commandant Devendra Singh accompanied him. In the end, the CISF unit presented a guard of honour to Commandant Meena.