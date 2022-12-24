Madhya Pradesh: Three-day-long annual function concludes at CM Rise School in Mundi

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): CM Rise Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Mundi town of Khandwa district, concluded its three-day-long annual function with grandeur and enthusiasm on Saturday.

Addressing the event, Mandhata MLA Narayan Patel emphasised the importance of CM Rise School in the town. He added that CM Rise School aims to bring a radical change in school education. These schools are being opened to improve the quality of education. Continuous efforts are being made for the approval of a girls' hostel in Mundi town.

On the occasion, city council president Jyothibala Rathore, vice-president Rajnarayan Mandloi, MP representative Chandramohan Rathore, and former president Santosh Rathore attended the event as guests. Students extended a warm welcome to all the dignitaries present

On the occasion, principal Seema Rathore presented the annual school report card. Students presented various cultural folk and dance performances which enthralled the audience. An oath was administered to students to mark ‘Good Governance Day’. Various cultural programs and sports activities were organised during the three-day-long event. Winners were felicitated with certificates, medals and shields by dignitaries present.

State-level Yoga awardee student Shyam Padam Dode performed yoga on stage. Santosh Rathore, Madhusudan Geete, and Surendra Khadayate also addressed the program. The program was conducted by Hanumat Singh Dhakad while Sanjay Hingole extended a vote of thanks.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Shukla explains disadvantages of privatisation in power sector in Mundi