Madhya Pradesh: Shukla explains disadvantages of privatisation in power sector in Mundi

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): Engineer’s Union state general secretary Vikas Kumar Shukla explained the disadvantages of privatisation in the power sector to the employees. In this regard, he convened a meeting in the Officer's Club, located in a residential complex of the Singaji Thermal Power Project, Mundi.

Information related to issues of engineers including an increase in relief allowance for pensioners and payment of subsidy money from the government to companies was also explained by Shukla. Regional Engineers Union secretary Shailesh Chauhan said that the administration is indifferent towards their demands. SK Choudhary, RD Burman, and Ravi Srivastava also expressed their views.

Choudhary urged the union members to stay connected with the organisation and participate in every strike or activity of it. AS Rathore, RK Sahu, Nitin Nirgudkar and others were also present. Ravi Shrivastava conducted the programme.

