Madhya Pradesh: Meeting held for redressal of long pending demands in Mundi

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): Convener of MP United Forum for Power Employees and Engineers at Shree Singaji Thermal Power Project VKS Parihar arrived in Mundi on Wednesday. He later held a meeting at VIP guesthouse of Sewaria Township.

Members of various organizations including secretary of Engineers Association Shailesh Chauhan, vice president of PIA Saurabh Srivastava, Dharmendra Mewada (Indian Labour Union) participated in the meeting presided over by the cluster head RP Pandey. Addressing the meeting, Parihar urged all organizations to unite and join hands with Madhya Pradesh United Forum for Power Employees and Engineers for quick resolution of demands.

Among the major demands, reinstatement of the old pension scheme in place of NPS, demand for regular pension of retiring officers and employees, regularization of contract and outsourced employees were discussed.

Chief Engineer RP Pandey, former additional chief engineer RK Khemaria, additional chief engineer (fuel management) SK Chowdhary, additional chief engineer (Operation and Maintenance) SK Malviya also attended the event.