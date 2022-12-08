Madhya Pradesh: Class 9 girl dies after fell from fourth floor of Tribal Girls Hostel under mysterious circumstances in Ratlam

Representative Image |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A day after class ninth girl student residing at the Tribal Girls Hostel fell from the fourth floor of the hostel under mysterious circumstances, her father raised suspicion over her death.

The girl’s father raised doubt over the hostel management saying that not a single injury mark was found on his daughter’s body even after she fell from the fourth floor. He claimed that hostel management hiding something from him.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, a 14-year-old girl staying at the Government Girls’ Residential School fell from the fourth floor of the hostel. She was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead in the evening.

According to the hostel management, the girl committed suicide by jumping from the terrace. At the time of the incident, there was no warden in the hostel.

The 277 girl students staying in the hostel are dependent on the maids and peons working there. The hostel was earlier in Bajna block and was shifted here to the new building in November 2021.

When contacted hostel warden Seema Kaneriya claimed that the girl student was caught using unfair means in the test on Wednesday.

Kaneriya informed that her teacher caught her red-handed during her periodic test. Meanwhile, no case was prepared against her and she completed her exam along with other students.

After the test was over at 1 pm, she came to the hostel and had an afternoon meal.

Kaneriya said that she went to the Food Department at the Collectorate, as the hostel was about to run out of wheat and the November wheat was not yet received.

At 1.41 pm, she got a call from the hostel and the person on the other side informed her that the girl fell from the terrace and the teacher and peon took her to the hostel.

On the other hand, the girl’s father rubbish Kaneriya’s claim saying that his daughter is good in study and she can’t use unfair means in the examination.

He raised doubt over the entire statement saying that his daughter fell from the fourth floor which is about 40 feet in height, but no serious injury was visible anywhere on her body. There are some scratches on the hands and feet. Not even blood came out from anywhere. She doesn't have any major fractures as per my knowledge. From this it seems that the hostelers are hiding the reality, the girl’s father said.

“The situation should be clear, so the panel PM should be done. The hostelers did not even tell the police immediately after the incident, we will get the whole matter investigated by the police and the administration,” the girl’s father said.

Meanwhile, Ratlam collector ordered to suspend the hostel warden. On the other hand, Akhil Bharati Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has said to protest in this matter.