Madhya Pradesh: Encroachments cleared, bind spot identified, speed breaker made in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Swinging into action following the horrific accident that left seven people dead, the Ratlam administration demolished the encroachments on both sides of the Satrunda crossroads. The administration aims to extend the length and width of the divider at the crossroads and reduce the area of the island to prevent recurrence of fatal accidents at the intersection. The decision to shift the bus stand and removal of poles and trees located on Satrunda crossroads has also been taken. At least seven persons were killed, and ten others injured when a speeding truck rammed into a group of people standing at a roadside bus stop on Sunday evening.

The administration has also decided to put up railings at the accident-prone places. New road turns will also be created to prevent accidents. After the accident two speed breakers have been made on four-lane road. The municipal removal gang razed the encroachments done by shopkeepers at the intersection. Sheds outside the shops have been dismantled. Ratlam rural legislator Dililp Makwana has announced to provide financial support from MLA Fund for carrying out essential works at Satrunda crossroads.

Earlier, Makwana along with the district collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi and SP Abhishek Tiwari visited the accident site. Officials of Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) were instructed to make speed breakers on the four-lane. Makwana, during his visit to the accident site, had asked the district collector to take concrete steps to rectify the black spot on the four-lane road.

The collector had directed to remove encroachments on both sides of the intersection. Notably, Free Press in its Tuesday edition had prominently pointed out the reasons behind the accidents that are often witnessed at Satrunda crossroads and Chawpati at Badnawar village of Dhar district.