Madhya Pradesh: Death tolls raise to seven, ex-gratia announced in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Death toll in Satrunda crossroad accident in Ratlam district raised to seven after two more person succumbed at the hospital. According to information, nine persons who were injuredin an accident are undergoing treatment at the hospital, including six at Ratlam Civil Hospital, one at Ratlam’s GD Hospital and two in Indore. Later, two more succumbed to injuries and the toll reached seven. Of the nine undergoing treatment, six were admitted to Ratlam Civil Hospital, one to Ratlam GD Hospital and two were undergoing treatment in Indore. Meanwhile, state industries minister and Badnawar MLA Rajyavardhan Singh Dattigaon reached Ratlam at midnight to meet the injured at hospitals. Those who were killed were identified as Bharat Changesia (40), a resident of Sanavada, Dhar district; Paras Patidar (42), of Simlavada village, Ratlam; Bhanwarlal (42), of Bakhatgarh, Dhar; Ramesh (55), of Badnawar; Kiran (35) and Sangeeta (30), of Rattagarhkheda village, Ratlam. The identity of one woman is yet to be ascertained. The administration has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.