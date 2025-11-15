 Indore News: On-The-Run Drug Supplier Arrested
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 01:05 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested one person who was involved in trafficking of MD drugs on Friday. Two of his accomplices had already been arrested a few days back, and they had told police of his involvement. Since then, he had been absconding, and police had announced a bounty of Rs 5000 for his arrest.

According to additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya, they arrested Rehan Khan from Pratapgarh in Rajasthan. During questioning, he allegedly informed the police that several people in his village are involved in supplying MD drug.

Earlier, the crime branch had arrested two accused, Nasib Khan and Sahil Mansuri, with about 255 grams of MD drugs. They had revealed the names of Rehan and other people involved in the case.

During the investigation, with the help of crucial inputs, the police managed to track down and arrest Rehan in Tukoganj area. He told the police that he used to buy the drug at a low price and sell it at a higher price to addicts.

A case is already registered against him under Section 8/22 of the NDPS Act. The police are now taking further action and are gathering information about other people involved in drug supply.

