 Indore News: Online Gaming Apps Becoming Dangerous For Students’ Safety
Indore News: Online Gaming Apps Becoming Dangerous For Students’ Safety

Online gaming apps are emerging as a serious threat to young users — a core message highlighted during a cyber safety session attended by CM Rise Ahilyashram School students. The workshop, led by Additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotia and his team, focused on spreading awareness about rising cybercrimes and effective ways to prevent them.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 01:05 PM IST
The workshop, led by Additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotia and his team, focused on spreading awareness about rising cybercrimes and effective ways to prevent them.

Addressing nearly 700 students and teachers, officers explained various forms of digital threats, including financial frauds, social media crimes and online traps that frequently target minors.

Students were guided on how to register complaints through the national cyber helpline 1930, the cybercrime portal, and the Indore Police cyber helpline 7049124445, while emphasising that swift action increases the chances of recovery and prevention.

Officers cautioned that in today’s digital environment, even study platforms and gaming apps are being misused by cybercriminals. They noted that excessive gaming addiction is pushing children toward risky decisions and exposing them to scams. Students were advised to stay alert, avoid sharing personal information and remain cautious while using any digital platform. Many students even expressed that they would delete gaming apps immediately.

The session also introduced the Indore Police’s AI-based safety chatbot Safe Clicks, which provides reliable cyber-protection guidance through its website and official contact number.

