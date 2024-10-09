Madhya Pradesh: Shopkeeper Vanishes With Gold Jewellery Worth Over ₹ 3 Crore |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident that has sent ripples through Ratlam’s bullion market, a local shopkeeper reportedly absconded with approximately four kilograms of gold jewellery valued at over Rs 3 crore belonging to seven traders. The shopkeeper, identified as Jeevan Soni, owner of Bhavika Jewellers, took the gold under the pretence of showing it to customers but failed to return it, prompting immediate action from affected traders.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday afternoon when Soni visited various stores, collecting gold items from prominent traders including Sunil Porwal, Govind Agarwal, Kanha Rathore, Anshu Pamecha, Shashank Purohit, Mayank Porwal, and the Saubhagyamal Basantilal Jewellers.

According to reports, he had taken around four kilograms of gold jewellery during a window between 12:30 pm and 3:00 pm for customer demonstration purposes. However, after an extended period without his return, traders became alarmed.

When they arrived at Soni's shop at 3:30 pm, they were informed by the accountant that he had taken his son to the hospital. Concern grew when, upon returning later, they found the shop locked. A visit to Soni's residence in Kalyan Nagar also yielded no results, as the house was found shut. The alarmed traders then reported the matter to the local police at Manakchowk police station, launching an investigation into the sudden disappearance.

During initial investigations, police discovered that Soni had left his mobile phone at the shop. Additionally, his scooter was located near Chaupal Sagar on the Mhow-Neemuch highway, but attempts to locate him in the surrounding areas proved futile. When police contacted Soni's wife, she revealed she was visiting her ancestral village in Ujjain district and that her husband had not accompanied her.

Subsequent searches in the village and among relatives also came up empty. Soni, who had moved to Ratlam eight years ago and previously operated a shop in the Ramgarh area, was noted to have a growing reputation among local traders. His disappearance raises significant concerns among the local business community regarding trust and security in trade practices.

Traders, who had entrusted their jewellery to Soni under standard practices, are left in distress as their investment is now unaccounted for. A formal complaint has been filed by trader Shashank Purohit against Soni under section 316 (2) of the BNS, with police intensifying their efforts to locate him.

CSP Abhinav Kumar Barange reported that search teams have been dispatched to various locations, including Shajapur and Agar Malwa, as authorities continue their quest to apprehend the accused shopkeeper. The situation remains tense, with traders expressing their fears of repeated incidents in the future and calling for more stringent measures to protect their businesses from fraudulent actions.