 Madhya Pradesh Set To Begin Tiger Translocation As Winter Approaches; Neighbouring States Await Big Cats
A tiger of around two-and-half-year is in the enclosure, while a tigress from open range has been identified for the translocation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 12:04 AM IST
article-image
Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With winter soon knocking at the door, it is a suitable time for translocation of wild animals, Madhya Pradesh forest department is mulling over embarking on a tiger translocation project. Besides sending tigers to other tiger sanctuaries or parks of the state, some felines are likely to be translocated to neighbouring states. The tiger reserves have been told in advance to identify tigers for translocation.

The Kanha Tiger Reserve has already identified two felines for the translocation. A tiger of around two-and-half-year is in the enclosure, while a tigress from open range has been identified for the translocation. Kanha Tiger Reserve field director SN Singh said that one feline is ready for translocation at any time while another would be available after four to six months.

Meanwhile, Panna Tiger Reserve has also been alerted about the possible tiger translocation plan but it is yet to identify the big cats.  A forest officer of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve said that two tigers have been identified for translocation and may be even sent to other states. Notably, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Rajasthan and other states have sought tigers from Madhya Pradesh.  On international Tiger Day celebration in July, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had also said that the state will provide tigers to other states.

Tourists spot tiger in Satpura

There was an adrenaline rush among the tourists in the Satpura Tiger Reserve when they spotted a tiger walking along a muddy path on Tuesday. They captured video and pictures of the feline, which went viral on social media. With rich biodiversity and a variety of wildlife, including tigers, Satpura is emerging as an attraction for tourists.

