Madhya Pradesh: Shooter Priyavrat Felicitated In Khargone | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Priyavrat Singh Tomar, a class 11 student from Gokuldas Public School, Khargone, garnered acclaim in the 67th School Games and secured a spot in national-level rifle shooting. With aspirations for a bronze medal, Priyavrat's achievement brought pride to the district and division.

On Republic Day, district magistrate Karmaveer Sharma and SP Dharamveer Singh recognised Priyavrat's accomplishment during the DRP ceremony, highlighting Khargone's talented youth. Priyavrat attributed his success to his parents, coach Sugam Rajput, and Gokuldas Public School's Aishwarya Shooting Academy.

School officials including chairperson Sarita Mahajan, director Ashok Mahajan, academic director Sanjay Gupta, principal Mandla Vedwati and coach Sugam Rajput, expressed joy and extended their congratulations.

'Give perpetual respect to tricolour'

Chief guest Ajay Naramdev, addressing Aditya Vidya Vihar International School's Republic Day event in Khargone, delineated differences between Republic Day and Independence Day flag hoisting. He emphasised every citizen's right to hoist the tricolour during national festivals, urging perpetual respect.

Naramdev underscored the flag's dignified lowering before sunset, with the national anthem. Students showcased marches, patriotic songs and presentations, with classes IV to VII delivering remixed patriotic tunes. School director Ashok Dixit commended students' achievements, including wins at IIT Powai and led a pledge against polythene use. Teacher Nitin Gaikwad welcomed guests, while principal Archana Joshi expressed gratitude.

Cultural Extravaganza at Navratna School

Navratna Public School in Mangaon, Khargone, orchestrated a magnificent Republic Day celebration, amalgamating patriotism with the moral teachings of Lord Ram. Students enacted characters from the Ramayana, embodying its timeless virtues. Following the rendition of the national anthem, a vibrant cultural programme ensued, showcasing the students' talents.

Founder Mishrilal Yadav, director Navratan Yadav, Manish Yadav, Gopal Yadav and principal Anita Srivastava felicitated and blessed the students for their exceptional performances. The event encapsulated a harmonious blend of cultural richness and national fervour, resonating with the spirit of unity and pride.