Madhya Pradesh: Barnagar's School Children Infuse Enthusiasm In R-Day Programme

Madhya Pradesh: School Children Infuse Enthusiasm | FP Photo

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): The schoolchildren of Vidyanjali International School infused the Republic Day celebrations on Friday with enthusiasm, turning the campus into a vibrant showcase of talent. A mesmerising orchestral presentation by the students featuring renditions of patriotic songs resonated with the essence of the occasion.

Meritorious students who secured the first position in CBSE X and XII examination 2023 were honoured with awards and certificates. School chairman Manoj Sangtani delivered an inspiring speech. School patriarch Sajandas Sangtani and principal Indu Punjabi extended their heartfelt congratulations to all the students and teachers.

Students Satvik Baheti and Vrinda Panwar were honoured for their outstanding achievements at the state-level in the Inspire Award competition. Municipal president Abhay Tongya graced the occasion.

FP Photo

Madhya Pradesh: NRI Businessman Contributes Rs 1.5L For Shishu Vatika

Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Barnagar received a contribution of Rs 1.5 lakh from NRI Nehal Desai, who was deeply moved by the school's Republic Day celebrations. Nehal Desai, a prosperous businessman residing in the United States, participated in the festivities. Organisation secretary Ashish Shukla outlined plans for the construction of a new Shishu Vatika building.

Impressed by the initiative, Desai promptly donated Rs 1.5 lakh towards the construction project. The ceremony was graced by the presence of dignitaries, including committee chairman Ashok Gaudha, Ashish Shukla, Arvind Maheshwari, Rajkumar Porwal and principal Vishnu Shrotriya. The students showcased their talents through songs, speeches, and dances, making the Republic Day celebrations memorable. Principal Shrotriya conveyed the vote of thanks, acknowledging Desai's significant contribution.