Madhya Pradesh: ‘Shivji! Please help us sustain through this difficult period,’ cry Shivling manufacturers

Covid changed everything: However, Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown changed everything. The village, which was earlier abuzz with the sound of machines, nowadays looks forlorn and deserted.

The craftsmen and their families involved in the work fear for their livelihood. They say that, if they do not get government help, they fear that the village could lose its identity as they have to opt for some other work instead of craftsmanship. The craftsmen here claim that the Shivlings from Bakawan are not only famous in the country, but also on foreign soil.

Sad plight of craftsmen: Narrating their plight, craftsmen Deepak Namdev, Rakesh Verma and Kesharilal Kewat, who are associated with the Shivling-making work, said Shivling manufacturing was started by 3-4 craftsmen about a hundred years ago. Slowly, more villagers joined the work and it became a source of livelihood for them.

Meanwhile, just as in the case of everyone else, the year 2020 turned out to be a nightmare for them as the lockdown not only affected their business, but forced many of the craftsmen who were solely dependent on the business to find some other source of income in other villages, Deepak Namdev said. “The state government must immediately help us to keep this skill alive, or else, we’ll become history,” Namdev added.

Revealing how the pandemic and lockdown had affected their business, the craftsmen said that, after March this year, Shivlings were not sold due to the closure of all forms of transport. During that time, many orders for finished goods were cancelled and, as a result, many families even took to begging because of a loss of livelihood.