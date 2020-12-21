Madhya Pradesh: Nagda’s specially-abled Tanmay donates year’s savings for Ram temple construction

Nagda: Tanmay, a student of Special Need Education Home (SNEH), which is a dedicated institution for education of mentally challenged, took a noble initiative by donating his savings for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Founder of SNEH, Pankaj Maru, said on Saturday that an office was inaugurated in Nagda to receive support for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. During the inauguration, father of Tanmay Kushwah, Ajay Kushwah, expressed his son's desire to donate his one year’s savings for the construction of temple.

To fulfil Tanmay’s desire, a programme was organised in the office where Tanmay and his family members donated Rs 5,100 for the cause in presence of BJP mandal president CM Atul, to Vishal Behel from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, RSS city convener Monu Thakkar and Ajay Jatav from Vishwa Hindu Parishad. BJP mandal president Atul said taken by Tanmay is inspiring and he too will donate funds for the temple.