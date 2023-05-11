 Madhya Pradesh: Sharp rise in dog bite cases, 300 in a month in Burhanpur district
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Sharp rise in dog bite cases, 300 in a month in Burhanpur district

Madhya Pradesh: Sharp rise in dog bite cases, 300 in a month in Burhanpur district

Four stray dog attacks on children in a day

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Dog bite incidents are increasing at an alarming rate in Burhanpur. The city registered four stray dog attacks on children in different incidents on Thursday.

Parents who rushed them to district hospital for treatment were angry and scared over the incident. They urged civic body to take cognizance of the menace and shift stray dogs outside the city after sterilization.

The incidence of dog bite cases has been on the upswing for the last few months. As many as 300 cases of dog bites have been registered within a month in the district. On average, 9-10 cases of dog bites report at district hospital on daily basis.

Hospital administration said that rabies injections were available in sufficient number at the hospital.

Commissioner Sandeep Srivastava said that a tender had been floated for mass sterilisation and vaccination of dogs under ABC (Animal Birth Control) programme.

Read Also
MP: Mandsaur girl makes it to hockey squad for Women's Junior Asia Cup to be held in Japan
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan doling out lollipops, says Janpad chief in...

Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan doling out lollipops, says Janpad chief in...

Madhya Pradesh: Man held with 62 litre hooch worth Rs 73k in Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: Man held with 62 litre hooch worth Rs 73k in Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: Cops chase bootlegger in Dhar, end up with milk container laden with liquor

Madhya Pradesh: Cops chase bootlegger in Dhar, end up with milk container laden with liquor

Madhya Pradesh: Adulterated khoya, ghee seized from Unhel Dairy Farm

Madhya Pradesh: Adulterated khoya, ghee seized from Unhel Dairy Farm

Indore Weather Update: City sizzles at 41.4 degrees Celsius, night temperature too turns unbearable

Indore Weather Update: City sizzles at 41.4 degrees Celsius, night temperature too turns unbearable