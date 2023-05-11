Madhya Pradesh: Sharp rise in dog bite cases, 300 in a month in Burhanpur district

Representative Image |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Dog bite incidents are increasing at an alarming rate in Burhanpur. The city registered four stray dog attacks on children in different incidents on Thursday.

Parents who rushed them to district hospital for treatment were angry and scared over the incident. They urged civic body to take cognizance of the menace and shift stray dogs outside the city after sterilization.

The incidence of dog bite cases has been on the upswing for the last few months. As many as 300 cases of dog bites have been registered within a month in the district. On average, 9-10 cases of dog bites report at district hospital on daily basis.

Hospital administration said that rabies injections were available in sufficient number at the hospital.

Commissioner Sandeep Srivastava said that a tender had been floated for mass sterilisation and vaccination of dogs under ABC (Animal Birth Control) programme.