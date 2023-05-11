 MP: Mandsaur girl makes it to hockey squad for Women's Junior Asia Cup to be held in Japan
Hockey secretary Avinash Upadhyay and chief Kuldeep Singh Sisodia jointly said that it is a proud moment for the city as Aditi Maheshwari became the state's sole player to be a member of 18-member Indian team.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
Aditi Maheshwari | File

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Star hockey player from Mandsaur made it to the 18-member team for the prestigious Women’s Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament, which will begin in Kakamigahara, Japan, from June 2-11.

Aditi has been training at India Camp in Bangalore for the past year. Aditi began playing Hockey from VI standard. She was a regular player at Mandsaur feeder centre run by the state government from where she was selected in state and international level championships on the basis of exceptional performance.

She also underwent training under method coach Paramjit Singh Brar at Gwalior Academy. She also visited Holland and England for tournaments. 

Aditi attributes her success and achievements to her parents, coaches and colleagues for constant support. Aditi’s father Abhinav Maheshwari works at the Water Resources Department in Mandsaur itself. 

On this achievement, Hockey Mandsaur patron Yashpal Singh Sisodiya, Vinod Garg, Dubela club chief Vinay Dubela, and veteran player Sanjay Tomar also extended best wishes to the player for future endeavours.

