MP: Bohra community's spiritual leader Syedna Sahib calls for preservation, conservation of water and natural resources

FP Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin delivered a sermon on Wednesday at Saifee Masjid in Barwani.

Syedna is currently visiting towns and villages in the Nimar region, spread across the South Western region of Madhya Pradesh. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin arrived in Barwani on Monday after Indore, Betma, Kukshi and Dahi last week.

While addressing thousands of community members in Barwani, including those who had come from neighoburing towns and villages for the sermon, Syedna Saifuddin emphasised the value of water and the importance of preserving and conserving this precious natural resource. He used the analogy of the Narmada River, which is known as the ‘lifeline of both Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat’.

He advised the community members to lead a life full of contentment and open-mindedness while maintaining peaceful coexistence with other members of society. He also counselled them to remain faithful citizens and always abide by the laws and regulations of the land in which they reside. Syedna ended his sermon while praying for peace and prosperity in the nation.

During his visit to Barwani on Monday, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin inaugurated the newly renovated Najmi Masjid at Subash Road and later inaugurated another Dawoodi Bohra Masjid in Barwani, named Ezzi Masjid. He also visited community members' houses and inquired about their well-being.

Ibrahim Rizvi, media coordinator for the Dawoodi Bohras in Barwani said, “Around 10,000 Dawoodi Bohra members have gathered today at Saifee Masjid to listen to our leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin’s sermon and learn important life lessons. With the support of government authorities and various Dawoodi Bohra committees, we’re trying our best to ensure a comfortable stay for everyone in Barwani.”