Madhya Pradesh: Shajapur temperature dips to 4.6 degrees Celsius 

Representative Image | ANI

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Cold winds continued to blow on Monday as well pulling the night temperature down to 4.6 degrees Celsius. However, the effect of the Western disturbances over the northern region would pull up the temperature on January 19. Officials of the regional Meteorological Department forecast partly cloudy weather on January 22 and 23.

The whole city was enveloped in mist on Monday. The minimum temperature also plummeted from 5 degrees to 4.6 degrees at night.

Weather observer Satyendra Dhanotiya told this reporter that there would be no respite from cold wave conditions till January 19. On Monday, the maximum temperature of the city was recorded at 21.3 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was 4.6 degrees. Local farmers feared damage to standing crops and leaves following freezing temperatures.