Madhya Pradesh: 'Shahi Sawari' Of Lord Mahakal To Be Taken Out Today In Ujjain | Representaive Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In the sequence of sawari of Shri Mahakaleshwar in the month of Kartik Margashirsha (Agahan), Lord Mahakaleshwar will go on a city tour on Monday at 4 pm with royal pomp to give darshan to his devotees in the form of Shri Manmahesh.

Administrator of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, Sandeep Kumar Soni said that, after the formal worship of Lord Shri Manmahesh in the Sabha Mandap located at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, the Lord will be seated in a silver palanquin and will go on a city tour.

At the main gate of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, armed forces personnel will salute Shri Manmahesh seated in a palanquin. After that, the royal procession of Rajadhiraj Baba Shri Mahakaleshwar will reach Ramghat via its traditional route Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple via Gudri Square, Bakshi Bazaar, Kaharwadi.

Thereafter, the anointment of Lord Shri Manmahesh with the water of river Kshipra, the sawari will reach Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple from Ramghat via Gangaur Darwaja, Kartik Chowk, Satyanarayan Mandir, Teliwada, Kanthal Square, Sati Gate, Gopal Mandir and Patni Bazaar.