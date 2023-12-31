Madhya Pradesh: Shabnam Shaikh's Padayatra Reaches Dhamnod En Route To Ayodhya | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A young Muslim woman, Shabnam Shaikh, who embarked on a Mumbai to Ayodhya padayatra, reached Dhamnod on Saturday. Defying stereotypes, she along with her two friends embarked on a spiritual journey to witness the grandeur of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Covering 1,500 kilometers, Shabnam has exemplified the universal essence of devotion. Addressing media persons here on Saturday, she said that to worship Ram, one does not need to be confined by any one particular religion or region, and through this journey, she also aims to transcend religious borders.

She was all praises for the principles of Sanatam Dharma. On being asked about the controversy regarding the inaugural ceremony of Ram Mandir on January 22, she denied the claims, stating that the journey is a personal quest for her spiritual fulfillment to transcend religious boundaries and is purely out of her natural devotion.

Devotion has no labels

Her journey isn't just about covering the physical distance. It is also a testament to the unifying power of faith, challenging the notion that devotion is confined by religion or region. Her unwavering dedication to Lord Ram, despite being a Muslim, is something hailed by people from all walks of life.

They have been garnering widespread love and respect. Shabnam has also witnessed many heartwarming moments of solidarity as people, including Muslims greeted her with a resounding 'Jai Shri Ram'. This outpouring of support reaffirmed her belief in the universality of faith and the power of shared human connection.

Overcoming obstacles

Shabnam is receiving widespread support from all walks of life, signifying solidarity, against all odds. She firmly believes that Lord Ram's worship is not confined by one religion or any region, and it transcends borders, encompassing the whole world in its embrace, as she says, "Lord Ram belongs to everyone, irrespective of their caste or religion," and claims it to be her motivation behind the trip. She walks the arduous path every day, embracing her hijab, carrying the saffron flag, and chanting 'Jai Shri Ram.'