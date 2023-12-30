MP: Medical Officer Shoots Himself Dead In Tikamgarh, Probe On |

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A Block Medical Officer working with the Health Department of Madhya Pradesh allegedly shot himself dead in Tikamgarh district on Saturday. He shot himself in the head with his licensed gun. Hearing the sound of gunshot, nearby people reached the spot. By then he had died.

The incident occurred around 1 pm on Saturday afternoon. Dr. Suresh Sharma was posted at Jatara Community Health Centre. He was alone at home at the time of the incident. His wife was away at work at the time. The police arrived with the forensic team and started the investigation.

The reason behind Dr. Suresh Sharma taking the extreme step is not clear yet. In the initial investigation, it is said to be a case of family dispute. Police station in-charge Arvind Singh Dangi said that the matter will be revealed only after questioning the family members and investigation.

Wife is principal at Govt School

Dr. Suresh Sharma's wife Preeti Sharma is the principal of Government Model Higher Secondary School, Jatara. She was in her school at the time of the incident. As soon as she got the news of her husband's suicide, she immediately came home.

Apart from his wife, Dr. Suresh Sharma has a 22-year-old son who is studying engineering in Dehradun.