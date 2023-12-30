MP: Hearing And Speech Impaired Minor Raped By Neighbour In Shahdol; Man Arrested For Raping Girl In Gwalior

Representative Image |

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): In the Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, a 17-year-old girl with hearing and speech impairments was allegedly sexually assaulted by her neighbour, said police on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anjulata Patle stated that the 45-year-old accused was taken into custody by the police on Friday after a complaint made by the girl's mother.

According to Raghvendra Singh, the in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, the accused allegedly paid the victim a visit during her mother's recent absence.

The official said that as the girl's mother noticed a difference in her behaviour, she inquired and found that the accused had sexually assaulted her.

According to him, a case has been filed against the accused under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

19-Yr-Old Raped In Gwalior

In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, a 19-year-old male was reportedly arrested on suspicion of raping a girl who lived in his neighborhood by threatening her, a police officer said on Saturday.

The official stated that the incident happened late on Thursday night, at approximately 11 p.m., in the district, and that it happened while the victim's family members were away from home.

The girl went to the police station after the incident and filed a complaint against Hemant, the accused.

"The victim lodged a complaint to the police that the accused living in her neighbourhood, Hemant, entered her house and raped her by threatening to kill her," said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Niranjan Sharma. In response to the allegation, the police arrested the accused and filed a case against them under relevant laws, including those pertaining to rape, the officer stated.

Further investigation is underway.