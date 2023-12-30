MP: 45-Days-old Infant Dies After Being Branded With Hot Bangle By 'Dai' In Shahdol

Representative image

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-day-old infant died after a ‘Dai’ branded him with hot bangles in an attempt to ‘cure’ him in Shahdol on Friday. The child was admitted to the district hospital on December 21 in critical condition. He died on December 29 during treatment. The hospital management has informed the police about this.

According to the information, Rambai, a resident of Bandhwa in Shahdol district, had gone to her maternal home in Bakeli, Umaria. Here, her son Rajan's health deteriorated. When treatment was not available in the village, Rambai's mother called a midwife (Dai). The midwife branded the child several times on the stomach with a bangle. After this his health deteriorated further. The child even started having tremors.

Speaking on the matter, the hospital management said, “On December 21, the family had brought a 1 month 15 day old child. His breathing was going very fast. There were many signs of swelling and scarring on the stomach. The child was admitted to PICU in critical condition. He died on Friday.”

Several incidents reported earlier

Earlier as well, several incidents of ‘daagna’ have been reported from the state. In Shahdol itself, about 8 days ago, a three-month-old girl had died after being burnt with a hot iron. The girl had more than 10 marks of getting branded on her stomach.