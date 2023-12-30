 MP: 'The Jungle Book' Writer Rudyard Kipling’s Birth Anniversary Celebrated At Pench Tiger Reserve
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 'The Jungle Book' Writer Rudyard Kipling’s Birth Anniversary Celebrated At Pench Tiger Reserve

MP: 'The Jungle Book' Writer Rudyard Kipling’s Birth Anniversary Celebrated At Pench Tiger Reserve

He had never stayed at Pench Tiger Reserve but his book The Jungle Book brought lot fame to the reserve.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 30, 2023, 02:21 PM IST
article-image
The Jungle Book author Rudyard Kipling |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pench Tiger Reserve officials celebrated the birth anniversary of famed writer Rudyard Kipling on Saturday. Kipling is known for his famous “The Jungle Book” which still continues to captivate readers across generations. The celebration of his birthday was an effort to raise a literary toast to the visionary wordsmith who brought Mowgli’s world, inspired by forests near Seoni and central India, to life.

To one’s astonishment, Rudyard Kipling had never stayed at Pench Tiger Reserve of Seoni but “The Jungle Book” brought a lot of fame to the reserve.

Read Also
Bhopal: Party Your Way To New Year 2024; Here Are 6 Lively Events To Attend This Weekend
article-image

Deputy Director of Pench Tiger Reserve, Rajnesh Kumar told Free Press that during the time of British rule, Major General William Henry Sleeman was posted somewhere around Jabalpur. At that time, he had written a paper in the gazette, telling about the rescued child who had lived with wolves in the jungle and was non communicable.

When Rudyard Kipling came to Allahabad, he came to know about the wild boy who was raised along with wolves. He took inspiration from it and penned down the famous ‘The Jungle Book’. However, he used the real names of places of Seoni like Kanhiwada, Aligatta etc.

Kipling was born on December 30, 1865 in British India.

Read Also
Bhopal: Builders To Move Court Against BMC Notice, Residents To Approach Consumer Forum Against...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 'The Jungle Book' Writer Rudyard Kipling’s Birth Anniversary Celebrated At Pench Tiger Reserve

MP: 'The Jungle Book' Writer Rudyard Kipling’s Birth Anniversary Celebrated At Pench Tiger Reserve

MP Weather Update: Light Drizzle Likely In Parts Of State For 7 Days, Severe Cold To Follow

MP Weather Update: Light Drizzle Likely In Parts Of State For 7 Days, Severe Cold To Follow

MP: Swarna Prashan Administered To Children In AIIMS Bhopal

MP: Swarna Prashan Administered To Children In AIIMS Bhopal

MP: Stones Pelted At RSS Office In Sehore; Police Say Investigation Underway

MP: Stones Pelted At RSS Office In Sehore; Police Say Investigation Underway

MP: DIG Hingankar, Addl CP Kapooria Promoted As IGP

MP: DIG Hingankar, Addl CP Kapooria Promoted As IGP